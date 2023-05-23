ERC20 Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $92.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,304.73 or 1.00000286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01070247 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $45,142.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.