Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.68. The company had a trading volume of 147,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

