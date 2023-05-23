EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 131,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

