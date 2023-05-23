EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

