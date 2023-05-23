Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells $218,960.00 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Envestnet by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 49.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,685,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.