Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.62.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

