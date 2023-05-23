ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.9934 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSY opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Dividend History for ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

