Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 6,271,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,052,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.