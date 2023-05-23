Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Trimmed by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 3.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

