Elrond (EGLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $944.56 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.11 or 0.00135455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $944.56 million and $11.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,458,272 coins and its circulating supply is 25,453,120 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.