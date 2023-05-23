Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,418. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

