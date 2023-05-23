El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CEO Sells $577,200.00 in Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,606.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 166,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

