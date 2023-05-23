Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $230,552.90

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $230,552.90 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,748,231 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

