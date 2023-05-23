Efforce Tops 24 Hour Volume of $177,747.30 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Efforce has a market cap of $11.62 million and $177,747.30 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efforce alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.