Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 154,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,101. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

