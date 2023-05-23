EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.99 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. EAC has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $0.99 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 232.9% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00334946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01498523 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

