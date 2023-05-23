Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE DY opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

