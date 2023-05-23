Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,744,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,577,444 shares.The stock last traded at $10.37 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.