Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s current price.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dowlais Group stock traded up GBX 1.17 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 144.67 ($1.80). 7,931,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,696,582. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,411.12. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.84).

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 25,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £32,093.46 ($39,917.24). In other news, insider Celia Baxter bought 25,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £32,093.46 ($39,917.24). Also, insider Philip Harrison bought 23,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £29,756.25 ($37,010.26). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,560 shares of company stock worth $16,101,619. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

