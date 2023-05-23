Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $40.06

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $37.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 497,155 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 106.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

