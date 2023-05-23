Diploma PLC (DPLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,992 ($37.21) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,733.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,782.50. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,116 ($38.76). The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,005.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.79) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.02) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.29) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.62).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

