Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Trimmed by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.