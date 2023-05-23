Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Forum Private Client Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,480. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

