DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $129.55 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $129.55 million and $1.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00338089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00561125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00429134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,244,989,924 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.