Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. 73,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,921. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 4,890 ($60.82) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

