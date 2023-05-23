dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.45 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and $5,945.71 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,615,706 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

