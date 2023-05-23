Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims National Grid (LON:NG) Target Price to GBX 1,080

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,120 ($13.93).

NG traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,103 ($13.72). 7,462,651 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,114.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,054.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

