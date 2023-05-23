Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 452,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,803,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

