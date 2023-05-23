Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

