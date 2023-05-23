Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $359.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.91.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

