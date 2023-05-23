Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

DRI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 104,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $163.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

