D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of D.R. Horton worth $500,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

