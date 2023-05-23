CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $724-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.09) EPS.
CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.00.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $165.18.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
