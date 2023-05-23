CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $724-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.09) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $165.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

