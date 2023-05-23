Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Culp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

