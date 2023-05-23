CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

