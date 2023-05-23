CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CSX by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 837,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $9,977,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 482,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213,607. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.