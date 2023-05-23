CSR Limited (CSR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20 on July 2nd

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

CSR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

Get CSR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Tindall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($70,000.00). 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.