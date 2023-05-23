Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

