Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.05. Cricut shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 77,894 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

