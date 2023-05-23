Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.05. Cricut shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 77,894 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.