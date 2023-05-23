Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cresco Labs

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.