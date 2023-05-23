Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 458,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

