Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.