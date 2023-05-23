Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 663,752 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $411,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 582,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,430,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,083,000 after buying an additional 516,785 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 454,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,741. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

