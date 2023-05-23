Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,090 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 7.88% of Absolute Software worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,035,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Absolute Software by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Tuesday. 233,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,517. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -48.98%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

