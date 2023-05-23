Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,022,068 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Fortis worth $151,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. 151,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

