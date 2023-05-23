Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $40.07 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $40,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

HUM traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $506.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.98 and its 200-day moving average is $511.20. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

