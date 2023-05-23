Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,648 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $202,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,332. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.