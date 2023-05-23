Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,231 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Franco-Nevada worth $268,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $150.89. 147,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.16. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

