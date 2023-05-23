Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 556,154 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 872.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NVS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.92. 1,207,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,851. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.