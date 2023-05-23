Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.15 on Friday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. Analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

